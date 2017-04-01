Puppies get guide-dog training at Newark Airport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Nearly 100 puppies were at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday as part of a training program for the pups to become guide dogs for the blind.

The puppies boarded a United Airlines Flight and walked throughout the terminal.

Trainers tell News 12 that the airport is one of the most complicated places a guide dog will go with a visually impaired person, so the training is highly important.

The 89 puppies participating in the program were mostly shepherd and retriever breeds.