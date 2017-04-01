News Puppies get guide-dog training at Newark Airport Nearly 100 puppies were at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday as part of a training program for the pups to become guide dogs for the You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Nearly 100 puppies were at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday as part of a training program for the pups to become guide dogs for the blind. (12:07 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 1, 2017 12:02 PM NEWARK - Nearly 100 puppies were at Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday as part of a training program for the pups to become guide dogs for the blind. The puppies boarded a United Airlines Flight and walked throughout the terminal. Trainers tell News 12 that the airport is one of the most complicated places a guide dog will go with a visually impaired person, so the training is highly important. The 89 puppies participating in the program were mostly shepherd and retriever breeds. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 11:59 1 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 1:57 2 Paterson cop fights for dog's life after mailman attack 15:14 3 VIDEO: Defense closing arguments in Mall at Short Hills murder trial 0:26 4 Officials: 1 teen dead after double-shooting in Newark 1:46 5 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school advertisement | advertise on News 12