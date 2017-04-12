Pulaski Skyway reopening delayed third time to spring 2018

The reopening of the Pulaski Skyway has been delayed until Spring 2018.

The reopening of the Pulaski Skyway has been delayed until Spring 2018.

JERSEY CITY - The full reopening of the Pulaski Skyway has been delayed a third time to spring 2018, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The project was supposed to be completed this summer, but officials say that contractors are now working to replace retaining walls between the skyway and Route 139. This was not originally part of the rehabilitation plan.

Officials say that if the walls are not replaced now, they will need to be replaced in a few years, leading to future closures and detours.

The NJ DOT says that the new retaining walls and Skyway rehabilitation project will make the roadway last for the next 75 years

