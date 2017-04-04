PSEG removes parakeet nests from Bergen County utility poles

BERGEN COUNTY - PSEG officials have begun removing monk parakeet nests from utility poles around Bergen County.

Crews started in Edgewater and will move on to Leonia, Englewood, Cliffside Park and Palisades Park. The nests often cover the entire power transformer.

“We try to be proactive,” says PSEG senior environmental specialist Sean Cannon. “It’s for the benefit of [the birds] so that the nests don’t care on fire, but also to the public. We want to insure that they don’t contributed to power outages.

Monk parakeets are also known as Quaker parrots. No one is sure exactly how they came to live in Bergen County, but it is theorized that they came from a broken shipping crate in the 1970s.

