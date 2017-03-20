You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BAYONNE - PSEG crews have restored power to over 20,000 customers in Bayonne, along with more than 4,000 residents in Jersey City.

The outage happened around 9:30 a.m. today when two transformers at the local switching station went out of service.

PSEG is not sure what caused the transformers to fail.

Traffic signals were out on a long section of Broadway and the surrounding blocks.

Dr. Frank, of Broadway Podiatry, was forced to turn away patients and close his doors for the day.

“My patients are wondering what to do and I told them to stay home and I’ll get back to them as soon as we can get the power on,” says Frank. “But nobody knows as of now what's going on.”

The doctor says a woman was stuck in the elevator for almost an hour when the power went out.

Firefighters were able to pry open the doors to pull her out, and she is doing all right.