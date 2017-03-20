Prosecutors: Shooting that killed boy in Newark was 'tragic accident'

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - A 10-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Newark, officials say.

The shooting happened in a home on the 800 block of South 19th Street just before 1:30 a.m.

The prosecutor's office has called the shooting a tragic accident. Investigators say Josiah Coleman was killed when another juvenile in the home mistakenly fired the weapon.

News 12 New Jersey learned from family members that Coleman was at the home visiting with his father for the weekend.

It is unclear who the gun belonged to and whether charges could be filed in the case.

The death marked the city's fourth fatal shooting this week, according to authorities.