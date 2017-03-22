Prosecutor’s office probes possible fetus remains found at Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission

Updated

NEWARK - The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirms authorities were on scene at the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission investigating reports that a fetus was found in a sewer intake screen.

It’s the second time this month that remains were found at the facility.

A human fetus was found on March 2 inside a sewer intake screen. At that time, detectives were trying to determine if the fetus was developed enough to have been alive at any point. That investigation is still ongoing.

Newark police and the sewage commission are referring all questions to the prosecutor's office.

It was not immediately known if the incidents are related.

