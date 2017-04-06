NEWARK - A man who was shot and wounded by Newark police officers after he allegedly fired a shotgun at them Thursday has died, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose says that Newark officers responded to Hunterdon Street and Custer Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of a man with a shotgun in the area. He says that when officers responded to the scene, the suspect fired the gun at them and missed.

Those officers returned fire and hit the man, who was taken to University Hospital.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead a short time later.