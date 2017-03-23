You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Both the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of the first suspect in the fatal mall carjacking of a Hoboken attorney.

Basim Henry’s defense team did not call any witnesses to testify Thursday, nor did Henry take the stand in his own defense.

Henry and three other men are accused in the killing of Dustin Friedland inside the Mall at Short Hills’ parking structure in December 2013. Friedland and his wife were allegedly targeted for their Range Rover.

Henry is the first of the four suspects to be tried. He is accused of driving the suspects to the mall and allegedly acted as a getaway driver. The other three suspects will be tried separately.

Prosecutors called several witnesses on the fifth day of the trial, including a woman who was allegedly followed by Henry and an accomplice three days before Friedland was killed.

Prosecutors say Henry followed Suzanne Slinin for more than 30 miles to Fort Lee after she left the mall. Slinin was driving a Range Rover that day, the same type of vehicle driven by Friedland.

An FBI cellphone forensics expert also testified Thursday. He said that records showed that Henry and the alleged gunman called or texted each other 369 times over a three-day span beginning the day of the killing.

Although Henry’s attorneys did not call any witnesses, the defense says that they will file a motion to get weapons charges against him dropped.

Prosecutors and the defense are expected to present their closing arguments Tuesday.