Proposed ordinance could require parking permits for street parking in Deal

DEAL - A proposed ordinance may require parking permits to park in most beachside streets in the borough of Deal.

Borough officials introduced the plan at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Permits to park on the street could range anywhere from $50 to $100.

Local activists say that the plan would restrict public beach access, which is against guidelines after the borough received a substantial federally funded beach replenishment project.

"Paying $100 for a permit to park in Deal, we just don't think that's fair,” says Surfrider Foundation’s John Weber. “Surfers and anglers and beachgoers have been coming here for decades. They didn't have to pay to park and we think it's related to the fact that there’s a beach replenishment here now."

Borough officials are expected to vote on the ordinance later this spring.

