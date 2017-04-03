Proposed EPA cuts may impact toxic sites in New Jersey

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - The White House is proposing budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, and it could have a major impact on toxic sites in New Jersey.

One location that could suffer due to cuts is the Passaic River. A cleanup effort is currently underway, but budget cuts could halt that effort. The cost of the cleanup is estimated at more than $1 billion.

President Donald Trump is proposing a 33 percent cut to the EPA, and that includes Superfund sites.

Rep. Frank Pallone says the Superfund Trust used to be funded by a tax on the oil and chemical industry, but now it's down to taxpayers.

"We would like to go the opposite direction and have more money available for these things," says Pallone.

According to EPA reports, New Jersey has the most Superfund sites.