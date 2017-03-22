You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ESSEX FELLS - A prominent cancer doctor in Essex Country was struck and killed by a car, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Dr. Jan Huston-Pryor was killed Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Devon Road in Essex Fells.

Dr. Huston-Pryor was taken to Mountainside Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mountainside Hospital is also where she worked as the medical director of the breast center.

She was the founder and director of Summit Breast Care, prior to joining the Mountainside Medical Group, according to a bio on the hospital's website.

The driver who struck the doctor remained on the scene. They have not been identified. Charges have yet to be filed.