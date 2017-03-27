Project moves forward to temporarily fix wall along Manasquan Inlet in Point Pleasant Beach

Plans are moving forward to fix the hole in the Manasquan Inlet bulkhead, which opened up during the nor'easter two weeks ago.

Project moves forward to temporarily fix wall along Manasquan Inlet in Point Pleasant Beach

Project moves forward to temporarily fix wall along Manasquan Inlet in Point Pleasant Beach (12:26 PM)

Updated

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Plans are moving forward to fix the hole in the Manasquan Inlet bulkhead, which opened up during the nor'easter two weeks ago.

Even on a relatively calm day, waves still continue to come through the 15-foot hole and eat away at the surrounding areas.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach borough engineer, they have chosen a contractor, Bayville-based Bird Construction, to temporarily fix the hole at a cost of $42,000.

The fix is only a temporary patch until the major replacement project gets underway later this year, a roughly $600,000 project to completely replace the bulkhead from the point wrapping around down toward the Manasquan River.

Work on the temporary wall should begin in a few weeks.

More on this topic

Ortley Beach sees beach erosion during snowstorm

The major snowstorm left northern areas in New Jersey with over a foot of snow,

Powerful nor'easter causes damage, erosion at Jersey Shore

A powerful winter nor’easter caused beach erosion and serious damage at the Jersey Shore.

