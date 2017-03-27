You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Plans are moving forward to fix the hole in the Manasquan Inlet bulkhead, which opened up during the nor'easter two weeks ago.

Even on a relatively calm day, waves still continue to come through the 15-foot hole and eat away at the surrounding areas.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach borough engineer, they have chosen a contractor, Bayville-based Bird Construction, to temporarily fix the hole at a cost of $42,000.

The fix is only a temporary patch until the major replacement project gets underway later this year, a roughly $600,000 project to completely replace the bulkhead from the point wrapping around down toward the Manasquan River.

Work on the temporary wall should begin in a few weeks.