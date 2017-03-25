President Trump supporters rally on Seaside Heights boardwalk

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - About 2,000 people attended a rally Saturday on the Seaside Heights boardwalk in support of President Donald Trump.

One of the main speakers was Steve Rodgers, a former police officer from Nutley and Trump supporter, who is running for governor.

The "Make America Great Again" rally was in accordance with others held across the country.  

