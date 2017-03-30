Prep school apologizes for sex abuse acts committed in 1970s

BASKING RIDGE - A New Jersey prep school says it's "deeply sorry" for the sexual misconduct against students and other children the school says was committed by three faculty members in the 1970s.

The Pingry School in Basking Ridge issued the apology Tuesday, the same day it issued a 44-page report from a private firm that investigated abuse allegations made by former students.

The school says it will be "engaging with the survivors" to support them, but didn't provide further details in an open letter to the school community.

The report noted that investigators heard about sexual misconduct allegedly committed by other faculty members, but they weren't included in the report because they couldn't be corroborated.

Lawyers for several students say they plan to sue the school, though no lawsuits have been filed.