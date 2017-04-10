Port Authority police: Old Bridge woman owes over $17,000 in unpaid tolls

An Old Bridge woman is facing charges after it was discovered that she allegedly owes over $17,000 in unpaid toll fees.

Tara Paczkowski is accused of racking up over $17,000 in unpaid toll fees.

Tara Paczkowski is accused of racking up over $17,000 in unpaid toll fees. (10:00 PM)

WEEHAWKEN - An Old Bridge woman is facing charges after it was discovered that she allegedly owes over $17,000 in unpaid toll fees.

Port Authority police say Tara Paczkowski, 33, passed through an E-ZPass lane at the Lincoln Tunnel without paying the fee. After she was pulled over, police say they found out she owed $17,500 for 270 violations.

Paczkowski was charged with theft of services and theft by unlawful taking. The 2014 Nissan she was driving was also impounded

