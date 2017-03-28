Police: Threats at high schools in Neptune Township and Wall were hoax

Threats made against two Monmouth County high schools this week were determined to be hoaxes, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials say threats against high schools in Neptune

Officials say threats against high schools in Neptune Township and Wall were hoaxes. (Credit: File photo)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MONMOUTH COUNTY - Threats made against two Monmouth County high schools this week were determined to be hoaxes, according to law enforcement officials.

Neptune Township police say that they were called to the high school around 12:30 p.m. Monday after an anonymous call was made to 911 about a “potential safety concern.” School officials issued a lockdown at the high school and three additional schools.

Police checked the school and found no threats. The investigation led authorities to a student who was charged with creating a false public alarm.

Wall Township police responded to the high school just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a threat called in to that school. The school was also put into lockdown, but no threat was found.

Officers remained at the school for the rest of the day as a precaution. No suspect has been identified.

It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 1 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
2 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27
Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing
LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping
VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking 5 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE