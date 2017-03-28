MONMOUTH COUNTY - Threats made against two Monmouth County high schools this week were determined to be hoaxes, according to law enforcement officials.

Neptune Township police say that they were called to the high school around 12:30 p.m. Monday after an anonymous call was made to 911 about a “potential safety concern.” School officials issued a lockdown at the high school and three additional schools.

Police checked the school and found no threats. The investigation led authorities to a student who was charged with creating a false public alarm.

Wall Township police responded to the high school just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a threat called in to that school. The school was also put into lockdown, but no threat was found.

Officers remained at the school for the rest of the day as a precaution. No suspect has been identified.

It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.