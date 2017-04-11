Police seek second suspect in dumping of Ashley Castro’s body on Route 22

Law enforcement officers in Somerset County are searching for a woman accused of helping to dispose and conceal another woman’s body on Route 22 in

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump the body of Ashley Castro along Route 22 in Branchburg. Police are searching for her.

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump the body of Ashley Castro along Route 22 in Branchburg. Police are searching for her. (7:30 PM)

Updated

BRANCHBURG - Law enforcement officers in Somerset County are searching for a woman accused of helping to dispose and conceal another woman’s body on Route 22 in Branchburg late last month.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says that they are searching for 26-year-old Ringwood resident Nicole Barbour, who allegedly helped get rid of the body of 29-year-old Ashley Castro, of Hopatcong. Prosecutors say that they have already charged 32-year-old Henryville, Pennsylvania resident David DeSantos in connection with the crime.

In the early morning hours of March 29, officials say DeSantos and Barbour moved Castro’s body from a Route 22 motel to a center median on Route 22 and hid her body amongst trees and bushes. Castro’s body was not discovered until April 5. How Castro died is still under investigation, according to the prosecutor.

DeSantos was arrested on April 7 and charged with disturbing human remains.

Police are still looking for Barbour. Police say she is a white woman who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 106 pounds and has green eyes and blonde and brown hair. 

Anyone who might know where Barbour is or who has any information about Castro’s death is asked to call the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-8477.

