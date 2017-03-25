Police search for missing Plainfield man

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PLAINFIELD - Police are searching for a man with a mental disability who disappeared in Plainfield.

Thomas Tucker is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes, glasses and is missing all his teeth.

Police say he usually seen in the areas of Park Avenue and West Fourth Street.

They say he suffers from a mental disability and is considered at risk.

Anyone with information is urged to call Plainfield police.