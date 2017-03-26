News Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning. (6:14 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated March 26, 2017 6:14 AM JERSEY CITY - Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Ocean and Bidwell Avenues around 5:00 a.m. There are reports that at least two people were shot. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey 0:35 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder 0:20 3 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City 1:51 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds 1:45 5 'Remembering World War I Project' works to preserve history advertisement | advertise on News 12