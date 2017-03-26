Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City

Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning. (6:14 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

JERSEY CITY - Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Ocean and Bidwell Avenues around 5:00 a.m.

There are reports that at least two people were shot. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A bacterial infection known as leptospirosis is affecting 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey
A scuffle broke out following the hearing of 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder
Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey 3 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City
One of those accused is Eric Seaberg, who 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds
Organizers say they are still accepting memorabilia and 5 'Remembering World War I Project' works to preserve history

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE