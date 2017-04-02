News Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday. (6:21 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 2, 2017 6:22 AM NEWARK - Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday. Police arrested 28-year-old Alex Johnson after they say they recovered three handguns, two semi-automatic pistols and a .38 caliber revolver. Officials also seized round of ammunition drug scales and narcotics packaging. Johnson is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:26 1 Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting 0:23 2 Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid 0:23 3 Officials: Police involved in Newark gunfire 0:20 4 Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus 11:59 5 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking advertisement | advertise on News 12