Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid

Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday.

NEWARK - Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Alex Johnson after they say they recovered three handguns, two semi-automatic pistols and a .38 caliber revolver.

Officials also seized round of ammunition drug scales and narcotics packaging.

Johnson is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

