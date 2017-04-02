Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Nearly half a dozen weapons were uncovered in a Newark raid Saturday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Alex Johnson after they say they recovered three handguns, two semi-automatic pistols and a .38 caliber revolver.

Officials also seized round of ammunition drug scales and narcotics packaging.

Johnson is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.