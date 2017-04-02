News Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus Police are investigating a shooting at a LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police are investigating a shooting at a LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus. (6:26 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 2, 2017 6:28 AM SECAUCUS - Police are investigating a shooting at a LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus. The shooting is believed to have happened on Lighting Way around 3 a.m. Sunday. No other details have been released at this time. News 12 New Jersey will being the latest information as it becomes available. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:26 1 Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting 0:23 2 Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid 0:23 3 Officials: Police involved in Newark gunfire 0:20 4 Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus 11:59 5 VIDEO: Widow discusses husband's death in 2013 carjacking advertisement | advertise on News 12