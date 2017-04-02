Police probe shooting at La Quinta hotel in Secaucus

SECAUCUS - Police are investigating a shooting at a La Quinta hotel in Secaucus.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Lighting Way around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police wrapped up their investigation at the scene around 8:30 a.m., roughly five hours after the shooting took place.

News 12 has learned from a hotel employee that a person standing outside was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

The hotel employee says the man shot was not a guest at the hotel, but may have been meeting someone there.

Police have not released information on suspects or if anyone is in custody. 

The victim has not yet been identified.

