Police probe shooting at hotel in Secaucus

SECAUCUS - Police are investigating a shooting at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Secaucus.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Lighting Way around 3 a.m. Sunday.

News 12 has learned from a hotel employee that a person standing outside was shot several times.

Secaucus police say the victim has been taken to the hospital and is awaiting surgery.

The hotel employee says the man shot was not a guest at the hotel, but may have been meeting someone there.

Police have not released information on suspects or if anyone is in custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no other threat to the public.