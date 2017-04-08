Police: Pair kidnapped innocent teen after botched drug deal

HOWELL TOWNSHIP - Authorities say two teenagers who were allegedly ripped off by a purported drug dealer kidnapped someone they mistakenly thought was connected to the dealer.

Howell Township police say 18-year-old Moamem Abdelmeguid and a 16-year-old boy, both of Marlboro, met up Thursday night with 19-year-old township resident Joseph Arnold to buy drugs from him. But Arnold allegedly took their cash and fled without giving them anything.

The Marlboro teens then went to a home where Arnold told them he lived and subdued another male teen they found there, mistakenly believing he knew Arnold. They forced the teen into a car and threatened to shoot him if he didn't disclose Arnold's whereabouts.

They drove him around the neighborhood for a few minutes, looking for Arnold, then took the teen home and eventually drove away.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)