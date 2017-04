You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LANOKA HARBOR - Lacey Township police say a New Brunswick man is facing shoplifting charges after he stole $1,800 worth of goods from Wal-Mart.

Police say officers responded to the store on Route 9 in Lanoka Harbor on Thursday.

They say they arrested Grover Blair and two others for theft.

Blair has also been charged with drug possession and police say he was also wanted on three outstanding warrants.