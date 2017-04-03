News Police looking for driver who hit two people, took off in North Bergen Police are looking for the driver who struck two people and drove off in North Bergen. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police looking for driver who hit two people, took off in North Bergen (4/3/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 3, 2017 6:11 AM NORTH BERGEN - Police are looking for the driver who struck two people and drove off in North Bergen. According to initial reports, it happened on Paterson Plank Road and 10th Street, near Kennedy Boulevard when the vehicle came at a high rate of speed. The vehicle may have come through the parking lot of the Coach House Diner. The victims were taken to a hospital, but there is no word yet on their conditions. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 1:35 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence 1:08 4 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home 2:28 5 Mets opening day 2017 advertisement | advertise on News 12