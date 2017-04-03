You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORTH BERGEN - Police are looking for the driver who struck two people and drove off in North Bergen.

According to initial reports, it happened on Paterson Plank Road and 10th Street, near Kennedy Boulevard when the vehicle came at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle may have come through the parking lot of the Coach House Diner.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but there is no word yet on their conditions.