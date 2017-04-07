News Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway in Cranford Police are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway this morning that left one person dead. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway in Cranford (10:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 7, 2017 10:44 AM CRANFORD - Police are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway this morning that left one person dead. According to state police, a car drove off the northbound lane around 6 a.m. and hit some trees, killing the driver. Traffic was jammed for close to eight miles, but the scene is now clear. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:54 1 NJ Transit full service back to normal 4:45 2 US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles 1:50 3 Prosecutor: Man shot by Newark police officers has died 6:40 4 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies 0:24 5 One dead after crash on Garden State Parkway advertisement | advertise on News 12