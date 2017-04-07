Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway in Cranford

Police are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway this morning that left one person dead.

CRANFORD - Police are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway this morning that left one person dead.

According to state police, a car drove off the northbound lane around 6 a.m. and hit some trees, killing the driver.

Traffic was jammed for close to eight miles, but the scene is now clear.

