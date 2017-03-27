Police in Paterson investigate whether rapper, city native Fetty Wap involved in shooting

Authorities are trying to determine if the rapper, and Paterson native Fetty Wap was involved in a shooting on Sunday in Paterson.

PATERSON - Authorities are trying to determine if the rapper, and Paterson native Fetty Wap was involved in a shooting on Sunday in Paterson.

According to police, a Woodland Park man was shot in the leg at the Montclair Deli just after 5 a.m.

A Paterson man was then found three blocks away with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were taken to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

A short time after that, another man showed up at Hackensack Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

There is no word yet if the third victim is tied to the shooting, and all three are expected to survive.

But News 12 New Jersey has confirmed that some of those involved are tied to Fetty Wap.

The rapper, himself, was reportedly at the scene, but was not hurt.

