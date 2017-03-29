WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police have identified a 20-year-old woman who they say crashed into a police cruiser and nearly hit several officers near the Capitol.

Police said late Wednesday that the woman's name is Taleah Everett, and that she has no fixed address. She's been charged with seven counts of assault on a police officer, among other offenses.

Online court records in Maryland indicate that Everett was due in court Wednesday morning in a domestic-violence case. The records show she was the subject of a no-contact order.

No one responded immediately to telephone messages left with Everett's relatives in Maryland.