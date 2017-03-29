Police identify woman who drove into Capitol cruiser as Taleah Everett

Police say a woman described as "erratic and aggressive" drove a vehicle into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser and was taken into custody, a disruption

A woman, center, is taken into custody on

A woman, center, is taken into custody on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Credit: AP)

Updated
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police have identified a 20-year-old woman who they say crashed into a police cruiser and nearly hit several officers near the Capitol.

Police said late Wednesday that the woman's name is Taleah Everett, and that she has no fixed address. She's been charged with seven counts of assault on a police officer, among other offenses.

Online court records in Maryland indicate that Everett was due in court Wednesday morning in a domestic-violence case. The records show she was the subject of a no-contact order.

No one responded immediately to telephone messages left with Everett's relatives in Maryland.

