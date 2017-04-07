Police ID man killed in Garden State Parkway crash in Cranford

CRANFORD - State police have identified a man killed Friday in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Cranford.

Authorities said Raymond Andreola, 28, formerly of Milltown, New Jersey, and recently of Pittston, Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash.

According to state police, Andreola lost control of his vehicle around 6 a.m., drove off the northbound lane and hit some trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was jammed for close to 8 miles, but the scene was cleared by 10 a.m.