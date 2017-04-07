Police ID man killed in Garden State Parkway crash in Cranford

Police are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway this morning that left one person dead.

Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway

Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway in Cranford

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

CRANFORD - State police have identified a man killed Friday in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Cranford.

Authorities said Raymond Andreola, 28, formerly of Milltown, New Jersey, and recently of Pittston, Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash.

According to state police, Andreola lost control of his vehicle around 6 a.m., drove off the northbound lane and hit some trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was jammed for close to 8 miles, but the scene was cleared by 10 a.m.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

NJ Transit service back to normal following Monday's 1 NJ Transit full service back to normal
Police investigating fatal crash on Garden State Parkway 2 One dead after crash on Garden State Parkway
FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file 3 US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles
Investigators say officers shot and wounded a man 4 Prosecutor: Man shot by Newark police officers has died
5 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!