SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A West Paterson man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted staff members at a hotel and two police officers.

South Brunswick say Kevin Thompson-Perry was a guest at the Hotel Vincenza who stole cash from the register at the front desk.

Police were called to the hotel after Thompson-Perry allegedly assaulted two hotel employees and a minor during the crime.

Officers found Thompson-Perry inside his room at the hotel. They say he refused to come out.

Police say that when Thompson-Perry let the officers into the hotel room he knocked one of them into a wall. He also allegedly spit on a police officer after he was wrestled to the ground.

Thompson-Perry faces several charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer.