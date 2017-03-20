Police say Kevin Thompson-Perry assaulted several people while attempting to rob the Hotel Vincenza in South Brunswick. (3/20/17)
SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A West Paterson man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted staff members at a hotel and two police officers.
South Brunswick say Kevin Thompson-Perry was a guest at the Hotel Vincenza who stole cash from the register at the front desk.
Police were called to the hotel after Thompson-Perry allegedly assaulted two hotel employees and a minor during the crime.
Officers found Thompson-Perry inside his room at the hotel. They say he refused to come out.
Police say that when Thompson-Perry let the officers into the hotel room he knocked one of them into a wall. He also allegedly spit on a police officer after he was wrestled to the ground.
Thompson-Perry faces several charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer.