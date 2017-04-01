Police gear up for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SAYREVILLE - Law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and around the country are stepping up their patrols to crackdown on distracted drivers this month.

April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and police departments across the Garden State are ready to roll out a campaign called "U Drive, U Text, U Pay."

Police officers will use a series of enforcement strategies including roving police patrols, spotters on highway overpasses and stationary police vehicles placed at strategic locations.

Any drivers caught texting, using their smartphone or eating and drinking will be ticketed and could face hefty fines.

Experts say distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic on New Jersey roadways.

They say even though hands-free devices in cars are legal, your mind is often on the conversation and not on the road.

Distracted driving is cited as a major contributing factor in more than 817,000 motor vehicle crashes from 2010-2014 in New Jersey.