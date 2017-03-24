Police: Father finds wife and 6-year-old son stabbed to death inside Maple Shade home

Authorities say that a Burlington County man found the bodies of his wife and son after they had been stabbed to death inside their home.

A mother and her 6-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their home.

A mother and her 6-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their home.

Updated
By The Associated Press

MAPLE SHADE - Authorities say that a Burlington County man found the bodies of his wife and son after they had been stabbed to death inside their home.

Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi said Friday that 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and 6-year-old Anish Narra were both stabbed multiple times inside their home in Maple Shade.

Prosecutors in a release disputed some media reports that it was a hate crime connected to the victims’ Indian origin.

Police say they deaths are being investigated as homicides, but further information wasn't released.

Investigators say the husband found his wife and daughter killed around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

