News Police: Car slams into South Brunswick Library Police say a woman accidentally drove into the South Brunswick Library Sunday in Middlesex County. March 26, 2017 4:31 PM SOUTH BRUNSWICK - Police say a woman accidentally drove into the South Brunswick Library Sunday in Middlesex County. Authorities say the driver was pulling into a parking space when she mistakenly hit the gas. They say her Acura hit a parked Lexus, jumped the curb and then rammed into the railings at the library's main entrance. Police say the library had just opened, but no one was hit. They say the driver was not injured and was issued a summons for careless driving.