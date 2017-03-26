Police: 2 teens shot, injured in Jersey City

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - Police say two teenagers were shot just before 3 a.m. on Ocean Avenue Sunday morning in Jersey City.

They say the two victims were a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police say the 15-year-old sustained a non-life threatening injury to the ankle and the 13-year-old sustained a more serious injury to the back. Both teenagers were transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where they are being treated.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on a motive or possible suspect.