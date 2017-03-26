News Police: 2 teens shot, injured in Jersey City Police say two teenagers were shot just before 3 a.m. on Ocean Avenue Sunday morning in Jersey City. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey City early Sunday morning. (11:52 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated March 26, 2017 11:52 AM JERSEY CITY - Police say two teenagers were shot just before 3 a.m. on Ocean Avenue Sunday morning in Jersey City. They say the two victims were a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. Police say the 15-year-old sustained a non-life threatening injury to the ankle and the 13-year-old sustained a more serious injury to the back. Both teenagers were transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where they are being treated. Officials say the investigation is ongoing. There is no word yet on a motive or possible suspect. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey 0:35 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder 0:21 3 1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ 1:51 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds 1:15 5 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City advertisement | advertise on News 12