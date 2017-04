You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - Police are looking for the person who shot and wounded two people overnight in Paterson.

They say officers responded to the area of Market Street and Madison Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg inside a gas station.

Officials say a second man also arrived at the hospital after being shot in the stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paterson police.