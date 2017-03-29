You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - Two Paterson high school students are accused of planning a Columbine-like attack against two schools in the city.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy who attend Eastside High School in Paterson were in the planning stages of an attack against the high school and the New Roberto Clemente Middle School, which they used to attend.

Authorities say the students discussed being bullied and that they were fascinated with school shootings like Columbine and Sandy Hook. A specific teacher was allegedly the main focus of the attack.

Paterson officials say police were alerted about the attack thanks to a “concerned party who came forward.” No weapons were found at the teens’ homes.

Security was increased at both schools as a precaution.

The students, who were not identified because of their age, were charged with making terroristic threats and conspiracy.