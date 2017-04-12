Plans for transportation trust fund move forward

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LINDEN - Plans for New Jersey’s transportation trust fund are moving forward with a $400 million boost.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Sen. Nicholas Scutari gave details on the plan in a joint news conference Wednesday.

The senators said that the Tremley Point Connector project will help create a key access road to remove heavy truck traffic from local New Jersey roads.

“Having this important economic engine revitalized by virtue of having this roadway directly accessing the Turnpike will be of the utmost importance,” says Scutari.

Officials say that the project will help provide the opportunity for economic expansion around industrialized areas of Linden.