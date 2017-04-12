Plans for transportation trust fund move forward

Plans for the New Jersrey transportation trust fund move forward.

Plans for the New Jersrey transportation trust fund move forward. (8:50 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

LINDEN - Plans for New Jersey’s transportation trust fund are moving forward with a $400 million boost.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Sen. Nicholas Scutari gave details on the plan in a joint news conference Wednesday.

The senators said that the Tremley Point Connector project will help create a key access road to remove heavy truck traffic from local New Jersey roads.

“Having this important economic engine revitalized by virtue of having this roadway directly accessing the Turnpike will be of the utmost importance,” says Scutari.

Officials say that the project will help provide the opportunity for economic expansion around industrialized areas of Linden.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

NJ transportation projects

List of projects

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
3 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
A large fire late Tuesday night in Passaic 4 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital
St. John's bullpen relief pitchers have set up 5 VIDEO: St. John's bullpen antics

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Jersey City residents say roads in the city State: ‘Shovel-ready’ projects will improve NJ roads

New Jersey state officials say that they are ready to spend millions on “shovel-ready” projects

Gov. Chris Christie signs legislation to allocate funds Christie signs bill to allocate money for road and rail projects

Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill Monday to allocate $2 billion for projects to improve

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE