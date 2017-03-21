Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured in Neptune City

NEPTUNE CITY - Authorities say a pit bull attacked and seriously injured a 10-year-old boy and three adults before one of the victim's relatives corralled the dog.

The attack occurred just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Brighton Arms apartment complex in Neptune City.

Authorities say a man had agreed to take possession of a friend's dog after it attacked the friend's wife. The man then brought the dog to his sister's apartment.

When the man's 10-year-old nephew asked to see the dog, it bit him on the arm. The man and his sister were attacked when they tried to help the boy.

The dog ran out of the apartment and soon attacked 42-year-old Odette Durogene, who had just dropped off her infant at her nephew Carl Ganthier’s apartment. Ganthier then came out when he heard his aunt's screams and eventually was able to restrain the dog.

“The dog is on her, biting her, so I jumped out of bed and I grabbed the dog,” he says. “I see a lot of people screaming. They don’t know what do to. I just go and grab the dog.”

Ganthier was able to restrain the dog until police arrived and locked it inside a patrol car.

The four people attacked before Ganthier was able to restrain the dog were all taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The New Jersey SPCA took the dog, which was then put down. The dog will be tested to see if it had any diseases.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

