Person barricaded with child inside Elizabeth home

ELIZABETH - A suspect is barricaded inside an Elizabeth home with a child, News 12 has learned.

The situation is ongoing. Multiple emergency vehicles are parked outside the apartment.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage says the child is the 6-year-old son of the suspect's live-in girlfriend.

Further information was not immediately available. News 12 New Jersey has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.