Person barricaded with child inside Elizabeth home

A person has barricaded his or herself inside a home in Elizabeth, News 12 has learned.

A person has barricaded his or herself inside

A person has barricaded his or herself inside a home in Elizabeth, News 12 has learned.

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

ELIZABETH - A suspect is barricaded inside an Elizabeth home with a child, News 12 has learned.

The situation is ongoing. Multiple emergency vehicles are parked outside the apartment.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage says the child is the 6-year-old son of the suspect's live-in girlfriend.

Further information was not immediately available. News 12 New Jersey has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A bacterial infection known as leptospirosis is affecting 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey
A scuffle broke out following the hearing of 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder
Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small 3 1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ
One of those accused is Eric Seaberg, who 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds
Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey 5 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE