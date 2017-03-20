Pennsylvania woman indicted in fatal alcohol-related crash

CLINTON - A Pennsylvania woman who authorities say was driving drunk when she allegedly caused a fatal crash on an interstate highway in New Jersey has been indicted on death by auto charges.

Tiasha Falu also faces an assault by auto count in the indictment handed up earlier this month by a Hunterdon County grand jury. It was made public Monday.

The charges stem from an August 2016 crash on eastbound I-78 in Clinton.

State police have said the 35-year-old Reading woman was driving a minivan that overturned.

Ariel Lozano, a 32-year-old Reading man sitting in a rear seat, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries.

A telephone number for Falu could not be located Monday. It's not known if she's retained an attorney.