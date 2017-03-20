Pennsylvania woman indicted in fatal alcohol-related crash

A Pennsylvania woman who authorities say was driving drunk when she allegedly caused a fatal crash on an interstate highway in New Jersey has been

Pennsylvania woman indicted in fatal alcohol-related crash

Pennsylvania woman indicted in fatal alcohol-related crash

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press

CLINTON - A Pennsylvania woman who authorities say was driving drunk when she allegedly caused a fatal crash on an interstate highway in New Jersey has been indicted on death by auto charges.

Tiasha Falu also faces an assault by auto count in the indictment handed up earlier this month by a Hunterdon County grand jury. It was made public Monday.

The charges stem from an August 2016 crash on eastbound I-78 in Clinton.

State police have said the 35-year-old Reading woman was driving a minivan that overturned.

Ariel Lozano, a 32-year-old Reading man sitting in a rear seat, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries.

A telephone number for Falu could not be located Monday. It's not known if she's retained an attorney.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Interview with patient hospitalized from knee injections
Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and 2 Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic
Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down 3 Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections
Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in 4 Large fire engulfs old abandoned school building in Newark
A pit bull attacked several people in Neptune 5 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE