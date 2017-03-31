Penn State University permanently bans fraternity where New Jersey student Timothy Piazza died

Penn State University is permanently banning a fraternity where a student from New Jersey died.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State University is permanently banning a fraternity where a student from New Jersey died.

Timothy Piazza, 19, of Lebanon Township participated in a pledge acceptance ceremony for “Beta Theta Pi” on Feb. 2. According to officials, he was intoxicated when he fell down the basement steps.

Paramedics weren't called until about 12 hours later, officials say. Piazza died at a hospital two days later.

The university made the decision to revoke its recognition of the fraternity after an investigation found "a persistent pattern" of excessive drinking, hazing, drug use and drug sales.

They also plan to boost enforcement on a campus-wide underage drinking ban.

Authorities are still investigating Piazza’s death.

