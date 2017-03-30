You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - Doctors at a Passaic County hospital say that they are saving lives by prescribing fewer opioid painkillers to their patents.

Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson has been prescribing alternative medications for the past several months in an effort to cut down on opioid addictions.

Gov. Chris Christie held an addiction roundtable discussion at the hospital Thursday, one day after he was appointed to the White House’s drug addiction task force.

“The president’s asked me to do a lot of different things since he was elected president and I’ve said no to all of them,” Christie said. “He teased me yesterday. This is finally something he knew I’d say ‘yes’ to.”

Recovery coach Josh Copeland spoke at the discussion. Copeland is a recovering addict himself. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 22. He says that this made it easy to get multiple prescriptions for pain medications.

“I lied and manipulated my way into getting pain medication from different doctors and some doctors are shady,” he said.

Health experts say that opioids are addicting and can often lead to heroin use.

Doctors at St. Josephs say that they are now turning to other non-addictive options to manage pain, including nerve blockers, trigger point injections and ketamine.

“I was trained to take care of pain and suffering,” says Dr. Mark Rosenberg. “And if I looked in my toolbox what was there - I had Tylenol on one side and Advil. And on the other side I had opioids.”

The hospital has reduced its use of opioids by 50 percent. But doctors say that some patients' pain will still require opioids. They says that they hope for research to allow them to objectively measure pain.

St. Joseph’s is the first hospital in the United States to launch the "Alternatives to Opiates" program. Other hospitals are now following suit.