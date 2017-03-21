You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PATERSON - Paterson residents attending a city council meeting Tuesday said they were frustrated by the council’s lack of urgency for issuing a vote of no confidence against recently indicted Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres.

The Paterson City Council had the no confidence vote as an agenda item for the council meeting, but it seemed to be low on the list of priorities. Public comment on the matter wasn’t allowed until about 90 minutes into the meeting.

Many members of the public voiced their concern about the mayor’s corruption indictment and said that he should resign from office.

“The mayor, he should be honest and kind and resign, not stay in position and collect a salary from our tax dollars,” said on city resident.

Other residents say that the council should be acting quickly on the matter

“This council has an obligation to handle this issue and handle if fast,” says resident Ernest Rucker. “They have not.”

But City Council President William McKoy says that the council cannot just remove the mayor from office.

“There’s no provision in the law…for the council to remove the mayor, an elected official,” he says. “We’re not able to do that.”

The vote of no confidence is symbolic vote, but it can put pressure on an administration to act one way or another.

The mayor and three Paterson Public Works supervisors are accused of using city employees to work on a building leased by the mayor’s daughter and nephew and using city money and overtime to pay for it.

Torres has denied the allegations and has refused to leave office.

The public works employees who were charged along with the mayor have been suspended without pay. But the council says that this does not apply to the mayor as an elected official.

The vote of no confidence will be added to the agenda of next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.