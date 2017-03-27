News Paterson men arrested, charged with intent to allegedly distribute heroin to undercover officer Two men from Paterson have been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin. Paterson men arrested, charged with intent to allegedly distribute heroin to undercover officer Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 27, 2017 11:54 AM PATERSON - Two men from Paterson have been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin. According to prosecutors, Tony Crowe and Makia Reed were found to be in possession of nearly 1,000 bags of the drug. The arrests come after an undercover sting where police say the men allegedly intended to distribute the heroin to an undercover officer. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:58 1 Suspect in custody after Elizabeth standoff; child unharmed 1:10 2 Police investigate if rapper Fetty Wap involved in Paterson shooting 1:19 3 Two families displaced after fire in Neptune 1:09 4 Scholar Athlete: Polina Dineva 3:18 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12