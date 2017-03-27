Paterson men arrested, charged with intent to allegedly distribute heroin to undercover officer

Two men from Paterson have been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

PATERSON - Two men from Paterson have been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

According to prosecutors, Tony Crowe and Makia Reed were found to be in possession of nearly 1,000 bags of the drug.

The arrests come after an undercover sting where police say the men allegedly intended to distribute the heroin to an undercover officer.

