PA man arrested at Holland Tunnel with weapons rejects plea

JERSEY CITY - A Pennsylvania man arrested last year with a cache of weapons at the Holland Tunnel has rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors in Hudson County.

James Lisa, the lawyer for John Cramsey, said Monday that the deal called for his client to receive a five-year prison sentence. Cramsey would have had to serve at least 3 ½ years before he became eligible for parole and three years of probation after he was freed.

“I was terribly disappointed in the plea offer, considering all the circumstances in this case,” Lisa said.

The 51-year-old Zionsville man and two other Pennsylvania residents face weapons charges after their arrest last June at the tunnel, which connects New Jersey and New York City.

Cramsey posted on Facebook prior to his arrest that the trio was heading to New York to rescue a teen from a drug den. Cramsey had become an anti-drug advocate of sorts after his own daughter died from a drug overdose.

Cramsey is the owner of a gun range and gun shop. He declined comment after the court hearing on Monday.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.