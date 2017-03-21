Osteo Relief Institute, closed for 2 weeks due to infections, reopens

The Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township reopened Tuesday after it was closed for two weeks due to patients contracting infections during treatment.

Osteo Relief Institute, closed for 2 weeks due to infections, reopened Tuesday.

Osteo Relief Institute, closed for 2 weeks due to infections, reopened Tuesday. (3/21/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

WALL TOWNSHIP - The Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township reopened Tuesday after it was closed for two weeks due to patients contracting infections during treatment.

The clinic was closed March 8 after more than 30 patients who received injections to help manage knee pain contracted a variety of infections including staph and strep. Many had to be hospitalized as a result.

The clinic was able to reopen Tuesday, but state health inspectors were on hand to monitor.

An investigation last week found "multiple infection control and injection safety breaches that have previously been associated with infections and outbreaks."

But a letter sent to the patients who received the injections by the clinic says that the reactions were caused by "one of the manufactured injectable agents” used on March 1, March 2 and March 6. The letter warns of swelling and pain, avoiding the term "infection,” and says patients who experience these side effects should contact the clinic.

Some patients showed up for appointments Tuesday and did not seem overall worried by the recent developments.

“Hope they cleaned up their act,” one patient said.

News 12 New Jersey once again reached out to the clinic for a statement. A person who answered the phone said a representative would call back, but the call was not returned.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
2 VIDEO: Interview with man who restrained pit bull in attack
Neptune City resident Carl Ganthier was able to 3 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured
Marist High School in Bayonne may be forced 4 High school in Bayonne could close if money isn’t raised
5 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Eleanor Traina says her knees swelled up and Health Department: Over 30 patients sickened by Wall clinic

The New Jersey Department of Health says that over 30 patients contracted infections at the

Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township shut down Pain management center shut down after patients contract infections

The Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township was shut down after over 30 patients contracted

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE