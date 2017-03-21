You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WALL TOWNSHIP - The Osteo Relief Institute in Wall Township reopened Tuesday after it was closed for two weeks due to patients contracting infections during treatment.

The clinic was closed March 8 after more than 30 patients who received injections to help manage knee pain contracted a variety of infections including staph and strep. Many had to be hospitalized as a result.

The clinic was able to reopen Tuesday, but state health inspectors were on hand to monitor.

An investigation last week found "multiple infection control and injection safety breaches that have previously been associated with infections and outbreaks."

But a letter sent to the patients who received the injections by the clinic says that the reactions were caused by "one of the manufactured injectable agents” used on March 1, March 2 and March 6. The letter warns of swelling and pain, avoiding the term "infection,” and says patients who experience these side effects should contact the clinic.

Some patients showed up for appointments Tuesday and did not seem overall worried by the recent developments.

“Hope they cleaned up their act,” one patient said.

News 12 New Jersey once again reached out to the clinic for a statement. A person who answered the phone said a representative would call back, but the call was not returned.

I obtained a copy of the letter sent to patients of Osteo Relief in Wall. See how this differs from what investigators found on @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/ZaRzmZycmh — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) March 21, 2017