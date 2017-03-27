EDISON - OK Food is recalling more than 933,000 of its breaded chicken products after the product may contain pieces from a metal conveyor belt.

The company received a complaint last week that metal objects were found. They determined the metal came from a conveyor belt.

The chicken was produced between Dec. 19 and March 7, and have the number "P-7092" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

It was sold under the brands Smart Foods4Schools, Farmington, Chickentopia, Spring River, and Tender Bird.

No injuries have been reported.