OK Food recalls nearly 1M pounds of breaded chicken products, may contain metal objects

OK Food is recalling more than 933,000 of its breaded chicken products after the product may contain pieces from a metal conveyor belt.

EDISON - OK Food is recalling more than 933,000 of its breaded chicken products after the product may contain pieces from a metal conveyor belt.

The company received a complaint last week that metal objects were found. They determined the metal came from a conveyor belt.

The chicken was produced between Dec. 19 and March 7, and have the number "P-7092" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

It was sold under the brands Smart Foods4Schools, Farmington, Chickentopia, Spring River, and Tender Bird.

No injuries have been reported.

