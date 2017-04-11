‘Offspring’ of 600-year-old tree moved to Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church

Crews have begun making way to move a tree to the grounds of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Work crews are moving a young sapling that is the

Work crews are moving a young sapling that is the "offspring" of a 600-year-old tree in order to move it to the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church. (10:16 PM)

Updated

BASKING RIDGE - Crews have begun making way to move a tree to the grounds of the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Workers were at Union County College in Cranford Tuesday uprooting a 25-foot-tall tree that was grown from an acorn of a 600-year-old tree that is currently on the church’s property.

That old tree will have to be taken down after attempts to save it failed. Church officials say that it is important to have the old tree’s “offspring” at the church.

“Our whole idea with this tree, with the sapling, is to have a sign and a messages to people that there is a future,” says church trustee Bill Emmitt. “Even though we’ve lost an icon, we have something to remember it by.”

The 600-year-old tree will be taken down starting April 24.

