Officials probe cause of house fire in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - Officials are investigating what caused flames to erupt at a home in Toms River Friday.

The fire happened on the 1700 block of Kathleen Court around 3 p.m.

Toms River police say everyone inside the home was able to get outside on their own.

Several other fire departments assisted in putting out the flames.

