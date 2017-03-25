Officials probe cause of house fire in Toms River

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

TOMS RIVER - Officials are investigating what caused flames to erupt at a home in Toms River Friday.

The fire happened on the 1700 block of Kathleen Court around 3 p.m.

Toms River police say everyone inside the home was able to get outside on their own.

Several other fire departments assisted in putting out the flames.